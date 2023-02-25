Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.260-1.275 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.98-$7.32 EPS.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK traded down $28.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.53. 4,888,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,382. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.62 and its 200 day moving average is $204.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Autodesk has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $243.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,564 shares of company stock valued at $512,444. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 351.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

