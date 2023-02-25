Avalanche (AVAX) Trading Down 7.7% This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $18.18 or 0.00078846 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion and approximately $13.05 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00056452 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000329 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009931 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00027062 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001098 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,782,166 coins and its circulating supply is 315,376,176 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

