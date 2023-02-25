Avalanche (AVAX) Trading Down 7.7% This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $18.18 or 0.00078846 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion and approximately $13.05 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00056452 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000344 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009931 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00027062 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001098 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001794 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003784 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001856 BTC.
Avalanche Profile
Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,782,166 coins and its circulating supply is 315,376,176 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.
