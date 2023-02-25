Avalanche Price Tops $18.33 on Top Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $18.33 or 0.00079020 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.78 billion and approximately $294.57 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00056183 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000344 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009986 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00027150 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001107 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001720 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002026 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003828 BTC.
About Avalanche
Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,780,776 coins and its circulating supply is 315,374,786 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
