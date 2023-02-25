Avalanche Price Tops $18.33 on Top Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $18.33 or 0.00079020 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.78 billion and approximately $294.57 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00056183 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000344 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009986 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00027150 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001107 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003828 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,780,776 coins and its circulating supply is 315,374,786 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.