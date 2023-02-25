Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Holdings Decreased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82,744 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Avery Dennison worth $18,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 494.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVY. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.10.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $181.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.41. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label and Graphic Materials, Retail Branding and Information Solutions, and Industrial and Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.