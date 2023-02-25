AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €34.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) received a €34.00 ($36.17) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €32.50 ($34.57) price objective on AXA in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($36.17) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($36.17) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($34.26) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.30 ($35.43) price target on AXA in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get AXA alerts:

AXA Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of EPA CS opened at €28.41 ($30.22) on Thursday. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($23.54) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($29.46). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €27.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €25.94.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.