Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 33.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 19.2% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 8.1% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $913,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 47.3% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 11,127 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM opened at $107.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.77 and a 200-day moving average of $122.62. 3M has a one year low of $106.76 and a one year high of $154.66. The company has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.11%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

