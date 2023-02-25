Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Invests $1.94 Million in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after buying an additional 1,798,086 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 154.3% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,852,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,319,000 after buying an additional 1,123,931 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,787,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,641,000 after purchasing an additional 821,061 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 665.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 888,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,304,000 after purchasing an additional 772,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 99.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,498,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,006,000 after purchasing an additional 749,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $40.47 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.56.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WPM. Barclays raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

