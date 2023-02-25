Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Invests $856,000 in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in FinVolution Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,439,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,962,000 after acquiring an additional 314,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,124,000 after purchasing an additional 200,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,611,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 184,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 373,790 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,498,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 81,028 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FinVolution Group Price Performance

Shares of FINV opened at $5.27 on Friday. FinVolution Group has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $5.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FinVolution Group Profile

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

