Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases New Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Roku by 334.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Roku by 693.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 1,757.1% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 615.4% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $62.65 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $141.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.80.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.04. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $867.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,278.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,278.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROKU. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Roku from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.12.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

