Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Takes $526,000 Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,202,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,214,000 after buying an additional 611,858 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Flex by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,155,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,241 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Flex by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,792,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,251 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Flex by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741,044 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Flex by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,738,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,975,000 after buying an additional 35,557 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $23.24 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 12,376 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $264,722.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,535.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 12,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $264,722.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,535.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,122.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FLEX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

About Flex

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.