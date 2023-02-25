BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the bank on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

BancFirst has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. BancFirst has a payout ratio of 27.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BancFirst to earn $5.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Shares of BANF traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.55. The stock had a trading volume of 116,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,411. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.96. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $75.00 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07.

In other BancFirst news, Director Dave R. Lopez sold 2,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $185,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BancFirst by 19.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BancFirst by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 132.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BANF. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BancFirst from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

