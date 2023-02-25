Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Banco Comercial Portugues Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BPCGY opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. Banco Comercial Portugues has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18.

Banco Comercial Portugues Company Profile

Banco Comercial Portugues SA provides banking activities and financial services. Its operating segment consists of Retail Banking segment activity includes the Retail activity of Banco Comercial Portuguas in Portugal, operating as a distribution channel for products and services from other companies of the Group and the Foreign business segment.

