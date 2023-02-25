Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Banco Comercial Portugues Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BPCGY opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. Banco Comercial Portugues has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18.
Banco Comercial Portugues Company Profile
