Bank of America Lowers Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $110.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DDOG. Capital One Financial began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Datadog from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Datadog from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.45.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG opened at $76.67 on Tuesday. Datadog has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $166.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -479.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,139 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $532,783.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,878.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,139 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $532,783.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,878.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $214,411.99. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 149,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,138,676.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 441,162 shares of company stock valued at $33,240,688 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Datadog by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Datadog by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 5.1% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.