Bank of Hawaii Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Bank of Hawaii has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years. Bank of Hawaii has a dividend payout ratio of 55.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to earn $4.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

BOH stock opened at $75.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $87.27.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $213.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.09 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 29.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOH shares. Compass Point lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,681 shares in the company, valued at $17,318,428.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $27,912,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,136,000 after purchasing an additional 174,889 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,317,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,776,000 after purchasing an additional 173,249 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 25.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,568,000 after acquiring an additional 91,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 978,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,925,000 after purchasing an additional 82,191 shares during the period. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

