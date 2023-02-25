Bank of Queensland Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $1.49 (ASX:BOQPG)

Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQPG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.493 per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 26th.

Bank of Queensland Stock Performance

