Barclays Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €150.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €150.00 ($159.57) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAF. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($170.21) price objective on Safran in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €137.00 ($145.74) price objective on Safran in a research report on Monday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €161.00 ($171.28) price objective on Safran in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($125.53) price objective on Safran in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($170.21) price objective on Safran in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Safran Price Performance

EPA SAF opened at €133.30 ($141.81) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €126.45 and its 200-day moving average price is €114.05. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($71.46) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($98.26).

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones.

