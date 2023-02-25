Barclays Initiates Coverage on Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

SZLMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Swiss Life from CHF 650 to CHF 624 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Monday, November 14th.

SZLMY opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.25. Swiss Life has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $33.99.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International, and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provide life insurance operations and distribution units.

