Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Barings BDC has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Barings BDC has a payout ratio of 82.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Barings BDC to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.

NYSE BBDC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.64. 1,307,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,695. The firm has a market cap of $940.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.41 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $11.02.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.47 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 13.1% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,321,000 after acquiring an additional 619,503 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Barings BDC by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,589,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after purchasing an additional 87,637 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 910,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 408,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 471,096 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 734,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after buying an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on BBDC shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Barings BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer cut Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

