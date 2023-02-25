Barrick Gold Co. (ABX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on March 15th

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.133 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

TSE ABX opened at C$21.77 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$17.88 and a 12 month high of C$33.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$24.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of C$38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABX shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.00.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

