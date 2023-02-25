Barrier Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Barrier Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,456 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group accounts for approximately 6.5% of Barrier Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Barrier Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Zillow Group worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JAT Capital Mgmt LP grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 511.5% during the third quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 175,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 146,381 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 60.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 105,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 39,983 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 643.6% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 115,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 99,644 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 18.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 86,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 13,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZG stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.50. 509,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,633. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.68. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34.

In related news, CFO Allen Parker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $353,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,780.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Zillow Group news, CFO Allen Parker sold 10,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $353,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,780.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 719 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $33,332.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,016.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,812 shares of company stock valued at $2,520,435 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

