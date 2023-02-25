Barry West Sells 10,900 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) Director Barry West sold 10,900 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $685,392.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,585,354.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Iridium Communications Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Iridium Communications stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,198. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.37 and a 200 day moving average of $51.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 883.13 and a beta of 1.14. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.88 and a 1-year high of $65.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

A number of research firms have commented on IRDM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.