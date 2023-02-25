Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($71.28) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BAS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($56.38) target price on Basf in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.83) target price on Basf in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($48.94) price objective on Basf in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($58.51) price objective on Basf in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($58.51) price objective on Basf in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Basf Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €48.07 ($51.14) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. Basf has a 12-month low of €37.90 ($40.32) and a 12-month high of €66.15 ($70.37). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €50.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of €46.86.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

