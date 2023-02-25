Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Lowered to $47.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.52.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of BBWI opened at $42.42 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $58.17. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average of $39.55.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 30,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16,805 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 95,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Graphene Investments SAS acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,785,000. III Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. III Capital Management now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 507.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

