Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.17-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$3.00 EPS.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.52.

Shares of BBWI stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $42.42. 4,651,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,718,163. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.55. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $58.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. State Street Corp increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,264,000 after acquiring an additional 58,201 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 8.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,326,000 after acquiring an additional 484,674 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,612,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,235 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 34.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,321,000 after acquiring an additional 726,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 26.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,584,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,561,000 after acquiring an additional 538,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

