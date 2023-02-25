Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.20

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.20 and traded as low as $10.38. Bavarian Nordic A/S shares last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 8,238 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16.

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

