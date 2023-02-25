BayCom Corp (BCML) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on April 14th

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from BayCom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

BayCom has a dividend payout ratio of 7.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BayCom to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ BCML traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.80. 201,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,673. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average of $19.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.68. BayCom has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCML. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BayCom by 715.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in BayCom by 499.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in BayCom by 7,279.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BayCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in BayCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

