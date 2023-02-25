Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at TD Securities

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$8.36.

Baytex Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

BTE stock opened at C$5.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.38.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

