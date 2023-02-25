Beldex Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $142.34 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,608.05 or 0.06929922 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00079168 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00028434 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00056391 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000344 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00027243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

