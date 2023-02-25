Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Belite Bio Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:BLTE opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.57. Belite Bio has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $44.70.

Institutional Trading of Belite Bio

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

