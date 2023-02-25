Bellevue Gold Limited (ASX:BGL) Insider Sells A$17,850,000.00 in Stock

Bellevue Gold Limited (ASX:BGL – Get Rating) insider Steven (Stephen) Parsons sold 17,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.72), for a total transaction of A$17,850,000.00 ($12,310,344.83).

Bellevue Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bellevue Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bellevue Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Bellevue gold project covering an area of approximately 2,700 km2 located to north-west of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; the Yandal gold project covering an area of 867 km2 in Western Australia; and the Kathleen Valley gold project located in Western Australia.

