Bellevue Gold Limited (ASX:BGL) Insider Sells A$17,850,000.00 in Stock

Bellevue Gold Limited (ASX:BGL – Get Rating) insider Steven (Stephen) Parsons sold 17,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.72), for a total transaction of A$17,850,000.00 ($12,310,344.83).
Bellevue Gold Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Bellevue Gold Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Bellevue Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellevue Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.