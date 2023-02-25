Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at UBS Group

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BBY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Best Buy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Best Buy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.59.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $83.82 on Friday. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.