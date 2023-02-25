Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 87.40% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The company had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.27) EPS. Beyond Meat’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Beyond Meat updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

Shares of BYND stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.88. The company had a trading volume of 25,691,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,449. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average is $17.26. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.53.

Insider Transactions at Beyond Meat

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Meat

In other news, CFO Lubi Kutua sold 15,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $217,698.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,919.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Beyond Meat news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 6,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $90,753.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Lubi Kutua sold 15,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $217,698.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,687 shares in the company, valued at $843,919.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,810 shares of company stock worth $742,210. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,875,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 298,321 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,907,000 after buying an additional 150,345 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 157,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 111,590 shares during the last quarter. 41.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

