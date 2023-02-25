BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of BigCommerce from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of BigCommerce from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $9.15 on Friday. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

In other news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $38,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,330.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 81.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 351.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 29.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

