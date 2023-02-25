Bird Construction Inc. (BDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

BDT stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 39,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,020. The firm has a market capitalization of C$483.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.28. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$5.74 and a 52 week high of C$9.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$6.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James upgraded Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.