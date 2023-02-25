Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Tops $41.13 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $41.13 or 0.00178913 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $792.46 million and approximately $35.90 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,990.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.00 or 0.00578506 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00042423 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000800 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Profile
Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
