Bitcoin SV (BSV) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $41.57 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $792.07 million and $41.57 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $41.11 or 0.00178484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,034.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.17 or 0.00582501 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00043867 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000804 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
