BitShares Price Tops $0.0111 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. During the last week, BitShares has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $33.35 million and $1.53 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011199 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00007401 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004537 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001957 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.