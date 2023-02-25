Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.65-3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.75.

Black Hills Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BKH traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.73. The stock had a trading volume of 363,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,257. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $59.08 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.10 and its 200-day moving average is $70.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.56.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). Black Hills had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 62.66%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKH. Bank of America cut shares of Black Hills from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sidoti cut shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho cut shares of Black Hills from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Black Hills from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Hills

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Black Hills by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after purchasing an additional 50,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas segment conducts natural utility operations through its Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries.

