Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Alyssa Henry Sells 30,769 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $2,247,367.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,579,437.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $2,545,827.06.
- On Wednesday, January 25th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $2,378,136.01.
- On Wednesday, January 18th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $2,316,598.01.
- On Wednesday, January 11th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $2,174,137.54.
- On Wednesday, December 28th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $1,830,447.81.
- On Wednesday, December 7th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,871,062.89.
- On Wednesday, November 30th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $1,925,831.71.
Block Stock Performance
SQ stock traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.36. 43,388,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,947,307. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $149.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.21 and a beta of 2.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.
About Block
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Block (SQ)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.