Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Alyssa Henry Sells 30,769 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $2,247,367.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,579,437.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Block alerts:

On Wednesday, February 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $2,545,827.06.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $2,378,136.01.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $2,316,598.01.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $2,174,137.54.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $1,830,447.81.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,871,062.89.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $1,925,831.71.

Block Stock Performance

SQ stock traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.36. 43,388,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,947,307. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $149.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.21 and a beta of 2.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in Block by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Block by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Block by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Block by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Block by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.