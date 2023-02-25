Block (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $105.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several other reports. Macquarie raised Block from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.13.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $77.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of -81.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 68.86 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Block has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $149.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.83.

Insider Transactions at Block

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $1,925,831.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,451,598.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $1,925,831.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $26,451,598.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $174,584.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 272,698 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,562 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 95.7% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.