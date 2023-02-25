Block’s (SQ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Block from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.13.
Block Stock Up 4.3 %
NYSE SQ opened at $77.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of -81.43, a PEG ratio of 68.86 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Block has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $149.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Block by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Block by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 898,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,454,000 after buying an additional 64,659 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Bensler LLC grew its stake in Block by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 34,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.
Block Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
