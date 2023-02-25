Bluefin Capital Management LLC Has $29,000 Stock Position in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sharecare were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sharecare alerts:

Sharecare Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SHCR opened at $2.35 on Friday. Sharecare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sharecare Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Sharecare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Sharecare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.12.

(Get Rating)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.