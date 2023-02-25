Bluefin Capital Management LLC Has $29,000 Stock Position in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sharecare were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sharecare Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of SHCR opened at $2.35 on Friday. Sharecare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Sharecare Company Profile
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sharecare (SHCR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.