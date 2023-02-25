Bluefin Capital Management LLC Invests $124,000 in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 438,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 15.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 142,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 19,074 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 10.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 99,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 9,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.91 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AM. TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing segment and Water Handling segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

