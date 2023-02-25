Bluefin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,528 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14,350.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 38.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,301,251 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,104,000 after buying an additional 361,466 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 39.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 126,411 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 35,902 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 133.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 289,561 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 165,613 shares during the period. 50.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

