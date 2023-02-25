Bluefin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,528 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14,350.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 38.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,301,251 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,104,000 after buying an additional 361,466 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 39.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 126,411 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 35,902 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 133.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 289,561 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 165,613 shares during the period. 50.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th.
About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.
