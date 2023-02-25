BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Cut to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
BlueScope Steel Stock Performance
Shares of BLSFY stock opened at $59.92 on Tuesday. BlueScope Steel has a 12 month low of $49.14 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.23.
About BlueScope Steel
