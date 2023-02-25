Blur 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $411.74 Million (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Blur token can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00003533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blur has a total market capitalization of $67.45 million and approximately $411.74 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blur has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blur alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.13 or 0.00427883 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000105 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,570.34 or 0.28360353 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. The official website for Blur is blur.io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 391,004,421.99391174 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.92875671 USD and is down -9.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $228,083,446.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.