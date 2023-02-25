BMO Capital Markets Boosts Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target to $96.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Workiva Trading Down 1.6 %

WK opened at $87.43 on Wednesday. Workiva has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $124.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31.

Insider Transactions at Workiva

Institutional Trading of Workiva

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 9,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $827,022.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,649,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 9,182 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $827,022.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,649,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 7,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $707,607.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,180.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,818 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Workiva by 44.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 65,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 64,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Workiva by 30.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 38,585 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

