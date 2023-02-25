BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $190.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Wingstop from $167.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wingstop from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Wingstop from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Wingstop from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.82.

Wingstop Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WING opened at $171.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.64, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.60. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $193.74.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.96 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.81%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Wingstop by 1,176.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,767,000 after acquiring an additional 828,904 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 767,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,368,000 after acquiring an additional 478,338 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth $61,571,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 376.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,634,000 after buying an additional 397,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 343,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,284,000 after buying an additional 219,977 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Featured Articles

