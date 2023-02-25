BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.89

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2023

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBTGet Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.89 and traded as low as C$13.71. BMTC Group shares last traded at C$14.05, with a volume of 2,870 shares traded.

BMTC Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.52. The firm has a market cap of C$466.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

BMTC Group (TSE:GBTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. BMTC Group had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of C$175.56 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that BMTC Group Inc. will post 1.3774319 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMTC Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from BMTC Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. BMTC Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.38%.

BMTC Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BMTC Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. It operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BMTC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMTC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.