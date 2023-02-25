BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.89

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.89 and traded as low as C$13.71. BMTC Group shares last traded at C$14.05, with a volume of 2,870 shares traded.

BMTC Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.52. The firm has a market cap of C$466.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

BMTC Group (TSE:GBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. BMTC Group had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of C$175.56 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that BMTC Group Inc. will post 1.3774319 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMTC Group Increases Dividend

BMTC Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from BMTC Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. BMTC Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.38%.

BMTC Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. It operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading

