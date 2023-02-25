BNB (BNB) Price Reaches $302.03 on Major Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 24th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $302.03 or 0.01303257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BNB has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. BNB has a market cap of $47.69 billion and $475.65 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,896,202 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,896,378.82276377 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 309.47507105 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1195 active market(s) with $458,917,712.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
